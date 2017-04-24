LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS 2010

Eastleigh £15,499 15499.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
110,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Audio System - Digital Radio, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
