LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS 2010

Sittingbourne £16,766 16766.00GBP

Unit-1 , Norton Lane, London Road, Teynham
Sittingbourne, ME9 9JY, Kent
United Kingdom

£16,766
STUNNING LOOKING DISCOVERY 4 COMES WITH FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SATNAV, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYTEM, DAB RADIO/AUX/USB/IPOD INTERFACE, FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS, DETACHABLE TOW BAR, FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 2 KEYS, Upgrades - Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) 3.0 TDV6, Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Metallic Paint, Tow Pack, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Front Centre Console - Lower Cooler Box, iPOD Connectivity Lead, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 25/09/2017, Last serviced on 13/10/2016 at 119,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Audio System - Digital Radio, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, Computer, Cruise control, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Leather seats, Parking aid, Roof Rails, Satellite navigation, Front Fog Lights, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors. 7 seats, Red, HPI CLEAR, COMES WITH 3 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, 3 MONTHS AA ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, AA INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, ALL MAJOR DEBIT and CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, NATION WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE

  • Ad ID
    8170
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    123000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 XS
