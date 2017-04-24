LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS 2011

Eastleigh £19,995 19995.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
12 MONTH NATIONWIDE WARRANTY;2011 (60 reg), SUV;69,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH LAST SERVICE AT LAND ROVER AT 66450, FULL CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, SATNAV, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED SEATS, EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT,, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Audio System - Digital Radio, Windscreen Heated, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Gold, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...