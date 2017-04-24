loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS 2011

Eastleigh £19,995 19995.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

12 MONTH NATIONWIDE WARRANTY;2011 (60 reg), SUV;69,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH LAST SERVICE AT LAND ROVER AT 66450, FULL CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, SATNAV, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED SEATS, EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT,, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Audio System - Digital Radio, Windscreen Heated, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Gold, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9616
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 XS
