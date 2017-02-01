LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS, BEIGE LEATHER, TOWBAR, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, BULL BARS, ROOF RACK 2010

£22,970 22970.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
THIS LOVELY LOW MILEAGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 COMES WITH FULL MAIN DEALER LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST MOT'D, SERVICED. COMES WITH AN AMAZING SPEC INCLUDING A TOP OF THE RANGE ROOF RACK SYSTEM, TOW BAR, SATNAV, HEATED BEIGE LEATHER SEATS, Upgrades - SIDE STEPS GBP 349, TINTED GLASS GBP 395, METALLIC PAINT GBP 570, TOW PACK GBP 440, PRO ROOF RACK AND LADDER GBP 1200, Next MOT due 30/01/2018, Last serviced on 24/10/2016, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Audio System - Digital Radio, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Metallic Green, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,970
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...