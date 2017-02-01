LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS, BEIGE LEATHER, TOWBAR, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, BULL BARS, ROOF RACK 2010

car description

THIS LOVELY LOW MILEAGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 COMES WITH FULL MAIN DEALER LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST MOT'D, SERVICED. COMES WITH AN AMAZING SPEC INCLUDING A TOP OF THE RANGE ROOF RACK SYSTEM, TOW BAR, SATNAV, HEATED BEIGE LEATHER SEATS, Upgrades - SIDE STEPS GBP 349, TINTED GLASS GBP 395, METALLIC PAINT GBP 570, TOW PACK GBP 440, PRO ROOF RACK AND LADDER GBP 1200, Next MOT due 30/01/2018, Last serviced on 24/10/2016, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Audio System - Digital Radio, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Metallic Green, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,970