LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS, BEIGE LEATHER, TOWBAR, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST CAMBELTED, ROOF RACK 2010

£22,970 22970.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

£22,970
car description

THIS LOVELY LOW MILEAGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 COMES WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST MOT'D, SERVICED AND NEW CAMBELT FITTED. COMES WITH AN AMAZING SPEC INCLUDING A TOP OF THE RANGE ROOF RACK SYSTEM, TOW BAR,, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Metallic Paint, Tow Pack, land rover roof rack and tailgate access ladder GBP 1200, front bull bars, Next MOT due 28/01/2018, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Audio System - Digital Radio, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Metallic Green, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,970

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8126
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 XS, BEIGE LEATHER, TOWBAR, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST CAMBELTED, ROOF RACK
