Land Rover Discovery 4 TDV6 XS

Codmore Hill £22,950 22950.00GBP

Codmore Hill, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£22,950
About this Land Rover Discovery 4 TDV6 XS First registered March 2010 (10 Reg) and presented in Stornoway Grey with Almond Leather, this one owner, low mileage Discovery 4 is in very good condition. Equipment includes: ATC Air Conditioning, Personal Telephone Integration, Electronic Air Suspension, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Heated and Adjustable Door Mirrors, Seven Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Automatic Headlamp Leveling and All Round Optikool Glass. The Service History shows three Guy Salmon stamps at 11,600 miles; 21,200 miles and 31,000 miles plus two further services by a single specialist garage at 36,000 and 42,000 miles.

  • Ad ID
    9209
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

