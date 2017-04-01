Codmore Hill £22,950 22950.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Discovery 4 TDV6 XS First registered March 2010 (10 Reg) and presented in Stornoway Grey with Almond Leather, this one owner, low mileage Discovery 4 is in very good condition. Equipment includes: ATC Air Conditioning, Personal Telephone Integration, Electronic Air Suspension, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Heated and Adjustable Door Mirrors, Seven Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Automatic Headlamp Leveling and All Round Optikool Glass. The Service History shows three Guy Salmon stamps at 11,600 miles; 21,200 miles and 31,000 miles plus two further services by a single specialist garage at 36,000 and 42,000 miles.
land-rover discovery-4 tdv6 xs grey 1-owner alloy-wheels air-con heated-seats heated-windscreen leather parking-sensor sat-nav v6 british 4wd suv discovery
