LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 XS, LOW MILEAGE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LOVELY COLOUR SPEC 2009

£19,970 19970.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
2009 (59) Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0TDV6 242bhp 4X4 Auto XS RIMINI RED, 77000 MILES, THIS AMAZING LOOKING LOW MILEAGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 COMES IN THE NICEST COLOUR COMBINATION IVE SEEN, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D, GREAT SPEC, Upgrades - Metallic paint GBP 557, Heated front seats GBP 293, Front park distance control GBP 259, Headlamps - automatic with high beam assist GBP 146, Keyless Entry, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer. 7 seats, Rimini Red metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 19,970
