LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 XS 3.0 SDV6 AUTO - SAT NAV - HEATED LEATHER SEATS 2012

Huntingdon £20,890 20890.00GBP
Unit 17 Brookside, Sawtry, Cambridgeshire
Huntingdon, PE28 5SB, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Stunning Land Rover Discovery 4 XS 3.0 SDV6 Auto finished in Indus Silver with full black leather interior. Full Land Rover Service History. 7 Seats. 19" Land Rover wheels.;;Great Specification - Heated seats, Harman Kardon premium speaker package - which sounds fantastic, keyless start, DAB radio, cruise control, New HDD touch screen satellite navigation, iPod/USB connection, Bluetooth, digital dual zone climate control, Front and rear parking sensors, Xenon lights, Full Service history. Very similar to HSE model. Extremely well looked after example. Current mileage 62k.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++
