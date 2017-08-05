LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4TDV6 HSE 2009

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 TD V6 HSE IN A SILVER/GOLD WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, RECENTLY SERVICED AND MOT'D, Upgrades - Rear Seat Entertainment System RSE, TINTED WINDOWS, SIDE STEPS, Next MOT due 03/08/2018, Last serviced on 28/04/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Metallic Gold, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 19,970