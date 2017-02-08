loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery

Ely £35,995 35995.00GBP

Falcon Service Area
Ely, CB6 3LU, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£35,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history 2015 15 Land Rover Discovery 4 XS commercial 3.0 SDV6 8 speed automatic Van, covered only 27000 miles from new with only 1 owner, in metallic silver, extras include leather seats, remote central locking with spare key, full sat nav with meridian sound system, Bluetooth phone and audio with voice recognition, stop start system, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring, detachable tow bar with 13 pin single electrics, 19 inch alloy wheels, service history, starts and drives excellent any trial or inspection welcome, credit and debit cards accepted, finance arranged subject to status, private plate that's shown in pictures is not included in the sale and will be removed beforehand price is plus vat

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
