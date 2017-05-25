2017(17) Land Rover Discovery 5 3.0 TD6 First Edition Auto

car description

Finished in Silcon silver premium metallic, full Ebony black Windsor leather interior with contrast Nimbus piping. FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE FIRST EDITION Factory rear seat entertainment to include rear 8” monitors, wireless headphones, DVD playback and remote control. Black front grill, fender vents, exterior mirror caps and tailgate finisher 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels Surround camera system Terrain response 2 Heated and cooled climate seats Gesture tailgate Privacy glass Park assist Premium paint finish Active key Centre console cooler box 4 zone climate control Aluminium crafted interior trim First edition gear rotor surround STANDARD FEATURES Electric Alpine panoramic sunroof LED headlights Lane keep assist Touch HDD satellite navigation system Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Merdian surround system Heated front screen Keyless go and entry Electric third row seating (7 seats) Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Adaptive air suspension Electric folding and auto dimming exterior mirrors Heated steering wheel Voice control Incontrol apps Cruise control Winged head rests This stunning Discovery 5 is brand new with delivery miles. March 2017 registered, n