2017(17) Land Rover Discovery 5 3.0 TD6 First Edition Auto [VAT Qualifying]

£68,995 68995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in premium Namib orange metallic, full Ebony black Windsor leather interior with contrast Nimbus piping and stitching. STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE FIRST EDITION 22” Five split spoke alloy wheels in gloss black (option) Factory rear seat entertainment to include rear 8” monitors, wireless headphones, DVD playback, navigation summary and remote control. Black front grill, fender vents, exterior mirror caps tailgate finisher and lettering all in Narvik black. Surround camera system Terrain response 2 Front and rear heated and cooled climate seats Gesture tailgate Privacy glass Infrared reflective windscreen Park assist Premium paint finish Activity key Centre console cooler box Blind spot monitoring 4 zone climate control Aluminium crafted interior trim First edition gear rotor surround STANDARD FEATURES Electric Alpine panoramic sunroof LED headlights Lane keep assist Touch HDD satellite navigation system Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Merdian surround system Heated front screen Keyless go and entry Electric third row seating (7 seats) Front and rear parking assistance with reversing camera Adaptive air suspension Electric folding and auto dimming exterior mirrors Heat
2017 17 land-rover discovery 5 3000cc td6 first edition automatic vat-qualifying alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty hands-free british 4wd suv
