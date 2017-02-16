Land Rover Discovery 5

car description

March Delivery

Delivery Mileage

3.0 TD6 with 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox

Premium Metallic Silicon Silver with Ebony Hide Interior

22" Alloy Wheels

Meridian™ Surround Sound System 825W with 14 speakers plus subwoofer

Rear Seat Entertainment

Narvik Black grille with Narvik Black surround

Intelligent seat fold

All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)

Activity Key

Gesture Tailgate

Navigation Pro System

Surround Camera System

Electric Sunroof

LED headlights with LED signature with Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA)

Windsor Leather seats

£84,950

