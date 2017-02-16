Land Rover Discovery 5

Virginia Water £84,950 84950.00GBP
Virginia Water,
Surrey
United Kingdom
March Delivery
Delivery Mileage
3.0 TD6 with 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox
Premium Metallic Silicon Silver with Ebony Hide Interior
22" Alloy Wheels
Meridian™ Surround Sound System 825W with 14 speakers plus subwoofer
Rear Seat Entertainment
Narvik Black grille with Narvik Black surround
Intelligent seat fold
All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC)
Activity Key
Gesture Tailgate
Navigation Pro System
Surround Camera System
Electric Sunroof
LED headlights with LED signature with Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA)
Windsor Leather seats
£84,950
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE COMPLETE THE ABOVE FORM. ALTERNATIVELY, EMAIL OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM USING THE DETAILS BELOW:
SALES@SUPERVETTURA.COM
T. +44(0)1344 620072
M. +44(0)7541 888310
