2015 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE Diesel Auto

car description

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE AUTO Finished in Loire Blue with full heated and cooled almond leather interior, This Fantastic example Only has 1 local owner from new and has only covered 12,000 miles, Other extras on the car are: Full size spare wheel, 18 inch Lux alloys, Cooling seats, Heated steering wheel, extra large washer bottle, Pan roof, 7 Seats and a 5 Year servicing plan (3 Years still remaining). This car also comes complete with a full main dealer service history and 2 Keys.;;Features include Panoramic Glass Roof, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Spare Key, Auto Lights, Driver Airbag, Multi Function Steering Wheel, ABS, Central Locking, Front Heated Seats, SatNav, Alloy Wheels, Daytime LED Running Lights, Leather Interior, 7 Seats, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Parking Sensors, Alarm, Cruise Control, Isofix System, V5 Reg Doc, Bi Xenon Headlights, Electric Windows, Passenger Airbags, Air Conditioning, Colour Coded, Full Main Dealer SH, Upgraded Alloys, Auto Wipers, Electric Mirrors.;;Only GBP 34,995