2015 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE Diesel Auto

Kirriemuir £34,995 34995.00GBP
Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir
Kirriemuir, DD8 5AP, Angus
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE AUTO Finished in Loire Blue with full heated and cooled almond leather interior, This Fantastic example Only has 1 local owner from new and has only covered 12,000 miles, Other extras on the car are: Full size spare wheel, 18 inch Lux alloys, Cooling seats, Heated steering wheel, extra large washer bottle, Pan roof, 7 Seats and a 5 Year servicing plan (3 Years still remaining). This car also comes complete with a full main dealer service history and 2 Keys.;;Features include Panoramic Glass Roof, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Front Parking Sensors, Spare Key, Auto Lights, Driver Airbag, Multi Function Steering Wheel, ABS, Central Locking, Front Heated Seats, SatNav, Alloy Wheels, Daytime LED Running Lights, Leather Interior, 7 Seats, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Parking Sensors, Alarm, Cruise Control, Isofix System, V5 Reg Doc, Bi Xenon Headlights, Electric Windows, Passenger Airbags, Air Conditioning, Colour Coded, Full Main Dealer SH, Upgraded Alloys, Auto Wipers, Electric Mirrors.;;Only GBP 34,995
7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Full Main Dealer SH Isofix System Leather Interior Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Passenger Airbags Rear Parking Sensors SatNav Spare Key Upgraded Alloys V5 Reg Doc
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
PRICE: £228 MOBILE BENC...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...
Like a lot of people who are new to owning...