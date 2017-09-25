LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 SD4 240 HSE Black 5dr Auto

£48,990 48990.00GBP
Taggarts Land Rover Motherwell
ML12UD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 SD4 240 HSE Black 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SILVER
8'' colour display screen,Gesture tailgate,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Contrast Roof - Narvik Black,Electric front/rear windows,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Privacy glass,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,2nd row 60/40 split/fold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Air quality sensor,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Dual zone climate control,Front + rear carpet mats,Front and rear headrests,Grained Leather upholstery,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Row 2 passenger air vents,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Hill start assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Roll stability control,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,All terrain progress control,Diesel particulate filter,Dynamic stability control,Centre stack side rails in satin brushed aluminium,20'' 5 split spoke alloy wheels with gloss black finish - Style 511
