LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Si4 290 HSE Dynamic Luxury 5dr Auto

Accessories

8'' colour display screen,Gesture tailgate,Park assist - Parallel; perpendicular and parking exit,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,1x USB charging point in 3rd row,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Black grille,Black mirror caps,Body coloured bumpers,Body styling kit,Chrome exhaust finish,Contrast Roof - Santorini black,Electric front/rear windows,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Heated windscreen,Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates,Privacy glass,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,12 way driver/12 way passenger electrically adjustable seats with memory,2nd row 60/40 split/fold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,3rd row vents for climate control with 3rd row USB charging point,Air quality sensor,Aluminium gear shift paddles,Aluminium sports pedals,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Climate front and heated rear seats,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Dual zone climate control,Front and rear headrests,Heated leather steering wheel,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Premium carpet mats,Row 2 passenger air vents,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest,Windsor leather upholstery,Dynamic interior pack - Discovery Sport,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Hill start assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Roll stability control,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,All terrain progress control,Diesel particulate filter,Dynamic stability control