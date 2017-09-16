LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE

Taunton £23,995 23995.00GBP
Taunton Land Rover
Taunton, TA28BN, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 16400 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Bluetooth audio streaming, Service Plan, Space-saver spare wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...