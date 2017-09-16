loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Manual

£29,900 29900.00GBP

Morrisons Land Rover
FK78EP,
United Kingdom

£29,900
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Manual Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 2991 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic

Accessories

60/40 split folding rear seat, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Ambience lighting, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21850
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2991 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
