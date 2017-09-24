LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Tech

Salisbury £25,989 25989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 27209 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
60/40 split folding rear seat, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Terrain Response system
