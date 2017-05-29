LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Tech

Yeovil £28,991 28991.00GBP
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 2504 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Two-zone climate control, Terrain Response system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover
