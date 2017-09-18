£31,289 31289.00GBP
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREEN
2015 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover with 19000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
