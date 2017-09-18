loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover

Get an Insurance Quote

£31,289 31289.00GBP

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

£31,289
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREEN

Accessories

2015 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover with 19000miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23039
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on