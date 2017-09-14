loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Get an Insurance Quote

Leeds £38,444 38444.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£38,444
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3276 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Front + rear carpet mats, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Auto dimming interior mirror, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Gesture tailgate...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16146
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3276 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on