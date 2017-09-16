LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

£33,444 33444.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3732 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Farallon Black
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Low Mileage& Full Service History, Front + rear carpet mats, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Auto dimming interior mirror, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Gesture tailgate...
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...