LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

£32,844 32844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6433 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History& USB, Front + rear carpet mats, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Auto dimming interior mirror, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Gesture tailgate...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20435
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6433 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

