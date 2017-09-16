loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Hse Black 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Hse Black 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4468 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player, USB, Front + rear carpet mats, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Auto dimming interior mirror, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Gesture tailgate...

  • Ad ID
    17623
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4468 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
