LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £43,995 43995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1522 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: FIRENZE RED
Cruise control,Front Parking Aid,InControl remote,Lane departure warning system,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Rear view camera,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlamp levelling,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Electric frontrear windows,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Front fog lamps,Headlight washer jets,Heated windscreen,Power tailgate,Privacy glass,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,2 seats in 3rd row,2nd row 6040 splitfold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Dual zone climate control with Air Quality Sensor,Front rear carpet mats,Front and rear headrests,Grained Leather upholstery,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Row 2 passenger air vents,Sliderecline 2nd row seats,Tiltreach adjustable steering wheel,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Antilock brake system,CBC Cornering brake control,Collision mitigation braking system,DriverFront Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Lock
