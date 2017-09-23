loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover

£32,880 32880.00GBP

W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21162 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY

2016 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover with 21162miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    24287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21162 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
