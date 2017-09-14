LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Nelson £34,844 34844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Nelson
Nelson, BB96LL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13958 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Red
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner& USB, Premium carpet mats, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls...
