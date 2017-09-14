LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

£31,844 31844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Hse Luxury 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23680 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Red
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Low Mileage& Full Service History, Premium carpet mats, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls...
