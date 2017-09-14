LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£36,000 36000.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6139 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Santorini black
Front and Rear Parking Aid,Tow Pack,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,8inch colour display screen,Gesture tailgate,10 way electric driver and front passenger seats with lumbar adjust and memory
