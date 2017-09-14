LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£33,000 33000.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20915 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Firenze red
Privacy Glass,Front and Rear Parking Aid,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Heated leather steering wheel,8inch colour display screen,Gesture tailgate
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...