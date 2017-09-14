LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £40,217 40217.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
InControl Protect?, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound System, Bluetooth Phone Integration, InControl Apps?, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Alloy Wheels 20", Footwell Lights, Power Fold Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera
