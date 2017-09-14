loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £40,217 40217.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£40,217
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

InControl Protect?, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound System, Bluetooth Phone Integration, InControl Apps?, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Alloy Wheels 20", Footwell Lights, Power Fold Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start Function, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17053
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    101 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

