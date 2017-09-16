LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Cardiff £38,777 38777.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4232 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, HDD Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Cooled/heated front seats & heated rear, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, Dual Zone Climate Control, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, InControl?, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Perpendicular Park Assist, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Meridian Sound System, Powered Tailgate, Premium Leather, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Gesture Tailgate, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof
