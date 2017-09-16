LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Doncaster £38,837 38837.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Yulong White
**MANUFACTURER 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN**, Full Leather, 7 Seats, Alloy Wheels 19", Panoramic Sunroof, CD Player, Privacy Glass, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, One Owner, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Carpet Mats, Chrome Handles, Contrast Stitching, Dual Front Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Global Opening, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Park Distance Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Push Button Start, Satellite Navigation, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature
