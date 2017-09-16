loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Doncaster £38,837 38837.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£38,837
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Yulong White

Accessories

**MANUFACTURER 5 YEAR SERVICE PLAN**, Full Leather, 7 Seats, Alloy Wheels 19", Panoramic Sunroof, CD Player, Privacy Glass, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Wipers, One Owner, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Carpet Mats, Chrome Handles, Contrast Stitching, Dual Front Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Front Heated Seats, Global Opening, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Park Distance Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Push Button Start, Satellite Navigation, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19945
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

