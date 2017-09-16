loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£41,056 41056.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£41,056
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1326 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver

7 Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Alloy Wheels 20", Footwell Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Powerwash Headlights, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera

  • Ad ID
    18958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1326 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

