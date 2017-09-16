LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£41,426 41426.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 769 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Aruba Gold
7 Seats, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 20", Air Conditioning, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Footwell Lights, Power Fold Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Day Running Lights, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Front Fog Lamps
