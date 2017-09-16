loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£35,657 35657.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8100 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

2017 Model Year, Black Pack, Black Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", Matte Black Alloys, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Rear Parking Camera, Privacy Glass, Perpendicular Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, HDD Navigation System, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Central Locking, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, 7 Seats, Ambience Lighting, Cooled/heated front seats & heated rear, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Day Running Lights, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Steering Wheel, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    18994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
