LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

£34,990

Taggarts Land Rover Glasgow
G207YD,
United Kingdom

£34,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7034 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Cruise control,Front Parking Aid,InControl remote,Land Rover InControl apps,Lane departure warning system,Park assist - Parallel; perpendicular and parking exit,Power assisted steering,Power tailgate,Rear parking aid,Rear view camera,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,2x usb sockets in 2nd row and 1 usb socket in 3rd row,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Electric front/rear windows,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,10 way electric driver and front passenger seats with lumbar adjust and memory,2 seats in 3rd row,2nd row 60/40 split/fold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,3rd row vents for climate control with 3rd row USB charging point,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Climate front and heated rear seats,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Dual zone climate control with Air Quality Sensor,Front and rear headrests,Heated leather steering wheel,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Luggage area stowage rails,Premium carpet mats,Row 2 passenger air vents,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Windsor leather upholstery,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Diesel particulate filter

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24886
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7034 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
