LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr

Swansea £31,667 31667.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 8606 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White
Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Camera, Powerlift Tailgate, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, ParkAssist, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Satellite Navigation, Leather Trim, 7 Seats, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Alloy Wheels 20", Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, Cup Holders, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Low Mileage, Power Fold Mirrors, Terrain Response, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...