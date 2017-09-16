loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr

Swansea £31,667 31667.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£31,667
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 8606 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Camera, Powerlift Tailgate, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, ParkAssist, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Satellite Navigation, Leather Trim, 7 Seats, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Alloy Wheels 20", Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, Cup Holders, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Low Mileage, Power Fold Mirrors, Terrain Response, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    20445
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8606 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
