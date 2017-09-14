loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto

£31,000 31000.00GBP

Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

£31,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Aintree green

Accessories

Front fog lamps,Privacy glass,Heated windscreen,Rear parking aid,Dual zone climate control,8inch colour display screen

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16178
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
