LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto

£30,000 30000.00GBP

Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3314 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color:

Accessories

Heated windscreen,Rear parking aid,Dual zone climate control,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23250
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3314 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
