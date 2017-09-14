loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Se 5Dr Diesel Station Wagon

Leeds £34,844 34844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£34,844
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Se 5Dr Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 1365 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Stop Start, Low Mileage, 1 Owner& Full Service History, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, Trip computer, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body coloured bumpers, Dual zone climate control, Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest...

  • Ad ID
    16145
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1365 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale

