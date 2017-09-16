LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £39,995 39995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1685 Ext Color: FUJI WHITE
Cruise control,Front Parking Aid,InControl remote,Lane departure warning system,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,SD card satellite navigation system,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,iPod connection,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic headlights,Body coloured bumpers,Dipping rear view mirror,Electric frontrear windows,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Power tailgate,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,2 seats in 3rd row,2nd row 6040 splitfold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Front and rear headrests,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Sliderecline 2nd row seats,Tiltreach adjustable steering wheel,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Antilock brake system,CBC Cornering brake control,Collision mitigation braking system,DriverFront Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Diesel particulate filter
