LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

£34,000 34000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK
PAS, 8' colour display screen, InControl touch navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony partial leather interior. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is a great Ex demonstrator with a low mileage and great equipment!
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...