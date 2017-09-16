loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

£34,000 34000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

PAS, 8' colour display screen, InControl touch navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,Finished in Santorini Black with an Ebony partial leather interior. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is a great Ex demonstrator with a low mileage and great equipment!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17632
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
