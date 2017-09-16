LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Station Wagon

£32,444 32444.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 8071 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red - Metallic
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, InControl touch navigation, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Gesture tailgate, Front fog lamps, Dual zone climate control...
