LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 Td4 180 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Station Wagon

£32,444 32444.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 Td4 180 Se Tech 5Dr Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 8071 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red - Metallic

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Heated windscreen, ABS, Dynamic stability control, PAS, InControl touch navigation, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Gesture tailgate, Front fog lamps, Dual zone climate control...

  • Ad ID
    17625
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8071 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
