LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Cardiff £31,457 31457.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 3466 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Privacy Glass, Dual Zone Climate Control, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Powered Tailgate, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Electric Windows, Full Leather, Front Heated Seats, Centre Armrest
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...