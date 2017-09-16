loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Cardiff £31,457 31457.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£31,457
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 3466 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Privacy Glass, Dual Zone Climate Control, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Powered Tailgate, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Electric Windows, Full Leather, Front Heated Seats, Centre Armrest

  • Ad ID
    18102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3466 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
