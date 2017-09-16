LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Cardiff £31,699 31699.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 2885 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
InControl Protect?, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, 18" Alloy Wheels, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, 7 Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Body Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Entry
