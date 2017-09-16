loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Cardiff £31,699 31699.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£31,699
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 2885 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

InControl Protect?, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Phone Integration, 18" Alloy Wheels, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, 7 Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Body Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Entry

  • Ad ID
    19942
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2885 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
