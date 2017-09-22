LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

£33,239 33239.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 669 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White
Alloy Wheels 19", Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Black Roof, Spare Wheel, Privacy Glass, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Central Locking, Automatic Wipers, HDD Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Ambience Lighting, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Day Running Lights, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Steering Wheel
