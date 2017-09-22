loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

£33,239 33239.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 669 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Alloy Wheels 19", Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Black Roof, Spare Wheel, Privacy Glass, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Central Locking, Automatic Wipers, HDD Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Ambience Lighting, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Day Running Lights, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    23884
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    669 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
