LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

£27,398 27398.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 13068 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Corris Grey

5 2 Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Windscreen, Electric Mirrors, Terrain Response, Power Fold Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Hill Descent Control, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Stop/Start Function, Electronic Park Brake, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning

  • Ad ID
    24880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13068 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
