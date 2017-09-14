LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto

Salisbury £30,989 30989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23500 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED
5+2 seating, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Leather steering wheel, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Powered electrical tailgate, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
